Virtual Global Education standalone net profit declines 93.65% in the December 2018 quarter

Sales decline 80.95% to Rs 1.61 croreNet profit of Virtual Global Education declined 93.65% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.63 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 80.95% to Rs 1.61 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 8.45 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales1.618.45 -81 OPM %-3.116.98 -PBDT0.110.77 -86 PBT0.040.63 -94 NP0.040.63 -94
