Visco Trade Associates consolidated net profit rises 9395.24% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 370.80% to Rs 18.22 crore

Net profit of Visco Trade Associates rose 9395.24% to Rs 19.94 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.21 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 370.80% to Rs 18.22 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 3.87 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.18.223.87103.025.6820.070.2320.070.2319.940.21

