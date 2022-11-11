Visco Trade Associates consolidated net profit rises 9395.24% in the September 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 370.80% to Rs 18.22 croreNet profit of Visco Trade Associates rose 9395.24% to Rs 19.94 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.21 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 370.80% to Rs 18.22 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 3.87 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales18.223.87 371 OPM %103.025.68 -PBDT20.070.23 8626 PBT20.070.23 8626 NP19.940.21 9395
