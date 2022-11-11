JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Starlit Power Systems reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.10 crore in the September 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Visco Trade Associates consolidated net profit rises 9395.24% in the September 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 370.80% to Rs 18.22 crore

Net profit of Visco Trade Associates rose 9395.24% to Rs 19.94 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.21 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 370.80% to Rs 18.22 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 3.87 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales18.223.87 371 OPM %103.025.68 -PBDT20.070.23 8626 PBT20.070.23 8626 NP19.940.21 9395

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Fri, November 11 2022. 08:41 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU