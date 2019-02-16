Visco Trade Associates reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.66 crore in the December 2018 quarter

-
ALSO READ
No-deal Brexit could harm EU economy: ECB's Visco
Goyal Associates reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.33 crore in the September 2018 quarter
Goyal Associates reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.07 crore in the December 2018 quarter
Jaiprakash Associates Q3 losses narrowed to Rs 97.75 cr on higher revenue
Harris Associates takes 3.08 percent stake in Thyssenkrupp
-
Sales decline 41.46% to Rs 2.16 croreNet loss of Visco Trade Associates reported to Rs 0.66 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net profit of Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 41.46% to Rs 2.16 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 3.69 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales2.163.69 -41 OPM %-27.782.17 -PBDT-0.660.08 PL PBT-0.660.08 PL NP-0.660.06 PL
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU