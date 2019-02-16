Vishal Fabrics standalone net profit declines 76.79% in the December 2018 quarter

-
Sales decline 7.10% to Rs 228.66 croreNet profit of Vishal Fabrics declined 76.79% to Rs 1.65 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 7.11 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 7.10% to Rs 228.66 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 246.14 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales228.66246.14 -7 OPM %5.696.94 -PBDT7.5810.41 -27 PBT1.657.56 -78 NP1.657.11 -77
