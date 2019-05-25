Vishal Fabrics standalone net profit rises 707.29% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 13.13% to Rs 286.05 crore

Net profit of rose 707.29% to Rs 7.75 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.96 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 13.13% to Rs 286.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 252.86 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 14.27% to Rs 17.86 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 15.63 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 12.07% to Rs 998.49 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 890.94 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

286.05252.86998.49890.9413.004.687.496.1625.746.9548.7833.2713.281.4319.4719.607.750.9617.8615.63

