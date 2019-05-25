Vishal Fabrics standalone net profit rises 707.29% in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales rise 13.13% to Rs 286.05 croreNet profit of Vishal Fabrics rose 707.29% to Rs 7.75 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.96 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 13.13% to Rs 286.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 252.86 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 14.27% to Rs 17.86 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 15.63 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 12.07% to Rs 998.49 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 890.94 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales286.05252.86 13 998.49890.94 12 OPM %13.004.68 -7.496.16 - PBDT25.746.95 270 48.7833.27 47 PBT13.281.43 829 19.4719.60 -1 NP7.750.96 707 17.8615.63 14
