Vishnu Chemicals consolidated net profit rises 82.87% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 16.38% to Rs 148.33 crore

Net profit of Vishnu Chemicals rose 82.87% to Rs 12.49 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 6.83 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 16.38% to Rs 148.33 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 177.39 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.

