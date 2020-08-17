Vishnu Chemicals consolidated net profit rises 82.87% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 16.38% to Rs 148.33 croreNet profit of Vishnu Chemicals rose 82.87% to Rs 12.49 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 6.83 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 16.38% to Rs 148.33 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 177.39 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales148.33177.39 -16 OPM %11.9613.21 -PBDT12.1014.19 -15 PBT7.058.74 -19 NP12.496.83 83
