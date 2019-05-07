Vishnu Chemicals standalone net profit declines 33.73% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 3.69% to Rs 168.21 crore

Net profit of declined 33.73% to Rs 3.87 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 5.84 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 3.69% to Rs 168.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 174.66 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 29.27% to Rs 12.19 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 9.43 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 18.84% to Rs 659.30 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 554.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

168.21174.66659.30554.8012.4014.1512.1412.1311.7714.0143.1933.397.979.7725.3117.113.875.8412.199.43

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)