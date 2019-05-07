Vishnu Chemicals standalone net profit declines 33.73% in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales decline 3.69% to Rs 168.21 croreNet profit of Vishnu Chemicals declined 33.73% to Rs 3.87 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 5.84 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 3.69% to Rs 168.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 174.66 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 29.27% to Rs 12.19 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 9.43 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 18.84% to Rs 659.30 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 554.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales168.21174.66 -4 659.30554.80 19 OPM %12.4014.15 -12.1412.13 - PBDT11.7714.01 -16 43.1933.39 29 PBT7.979.77 -18 25.3117.11 48 NP3.875.84 -34 12.199.43 29
