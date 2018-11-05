JUST IN
Vishnu Chemicals standalone net profit rises 73.97% in the September 2018 quarter

Sales rise 41.67% to Rs 181.21 crore

Net profit of Vishnu Chemicals rose 73.97% to Rs 2.54 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 1.46 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. Sales rose 41.67% to Rs 181.21 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 127.91 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2018Sep. 2017% Var.Sales181.21127.91 42 OPM %10.7310.26 -PBDT10.725.73 87 PBT6.041.71 253 NP2.541.46 74

