JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Regency Trust reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.03 crore in the December 2018 quarter
Business Standard

Vishnu Chemicals standalone net profit rises 88.69% in the December 2018 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 14.39% to Rs 164.94 crore

Net profit of Vishnu Chemicals rose 88.69% to Rs 3.17 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 1.68 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 14.39% to Rs 164.94 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 144.19 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales164.94144.19 14 OPM %12.2210.99 -PBDT11.007.42 48 PBT6.293.40 85 NP3.171.68 89

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, February 16 2019. 09:29 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements