Vishnu Chemicals standalone net profit rises 88.69% in the December 2018 quarter

Sales rise 14.39% to Rs 164.94 croreNet profit of Vishnu Chemicals rose 88.69% to Rs 3.17 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 1.68 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 14.39% to Rs 164.94 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 144.19 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales164.94144.19 14 OPM %12.2210.99 -PBDT11.007.42 48 PBT6.293.40 85 NP3.171.68 89
