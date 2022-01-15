Vishwaraj Sugar Industries Q3 FY22 PAT skids 3% Y-o-Y to Rs 29 cr

On a standalone basis, Vishwaraj Sugar Industries' net profit slipped 3.34% to Rs 29.44 crore on a 61.06% surge in total revenue from operations to Rs 133.28 crore in Q3 FY22 over Q3 FY21.

Standalone profit before tax jumped 7.98% to Rs 33.80 crore in Q3 December 2021 from Rs 31.30 crore in Q3 December 2020.

On a segmental basis, revenues from sugar segment grew 64.87% to Rs 88.47 crore in Q3 FY22 as against Rs 53.66 crore in Q3 FY21. Revenues from Distillery soared 85.20% to Rs 33.04 crore in Q3 FY22 as compared to Rs 17.84 crore in Q3 FY21.

Vishwaraj Sugar Industries had imtimated regarding the sub-division of the equity shares of face value Rs 10 each into equity shares of the face value of Rs 2 each, of shares held on record date of Friday, 22 October 2021, for the purpose of split.

Shares of Vishwaraj Sugar Industries lost 0.20% to end at Rs 25 on BSE yesterday, 14 January 2022. Vishwaraj Sugar Industries has an integrated sugar-based unit producing sugar, power, spirits (including IML, industrial spirits and ethanol) and compost. The production facility is located at Belgaum in North West Karnataka.

