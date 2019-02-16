Vision Cinemas reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the December 2018 quarter

-
Sales reported at Rs 0.04 croreVision Cinemas reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net profit of Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales remain constant at Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 and also during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales0.040.04 0 OPM %050.00 -PBDT00.02 -100 PBT00.02 -100 NP00.02 -100
