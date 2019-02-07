JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Centum Electronics reports consolidated net profit of Rs 28.22 crore in the December 2018 quarter
Business Standard

Vista Pharmaceuticals standalone net profit declines 84.75% in the December 2018 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 1.54% to Rs 7.01 crore

Net profit of Vista Pharmaceuticals declined 84.75% to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.59 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 1.54% to Rs 7.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 7.12 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales7.017.12 -2 OPM %-11.7023.31 -PBDT0.491.28 -62 PBT0.140.72 -81 NP0.090.59 -85

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, February 07 2019. 16:02 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements