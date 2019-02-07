Vista Pharmaceuticals standalone net profit declines 84.75% in the December 2018 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Vista Pharmaceuticals standalone net profit declines 72.50% in the June 2018 quarter
Board of Vista Pharmaceuticals approves allotment of 8.37 lakh shares on conversion of warrants
Board of Vista Pharmaceuticals approves allotment of 1.89 lakh shares on conversion of warrants
Vista Pharmaceuticals awaits USFDA approval for launch of generic Dofetilide
Vista Equity Partners to buy Mindbody in a $1.9 billion deal
-
Sales decline 1.54% to Rs 7.01 croreNet profit of Vista Pharmaceuticals declined 84.75% to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.59 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 1.54% to Rs 7.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 7.12 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales7.017.12 -2 OPM %-11.7023.31 -PBDT0.491.28 -62 PBT0.140.72 -81 NP0.090.59 -85
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU