Vista Pharmaceuticals standalone net profit rises 12.07% in the March 2019 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Vista Pharmaceuticals standalone net profit declines 84.75% in the December 2018 quarter
Board of Vista Pharmaceuticals approves allotment of 8.37 lakh shares on conversion of warrants
Board of Vista Pharmaceuticals approves allotment of 1.89 lakh shares on conversion of warrants
Vista Rooms to add 150 luxury villas by 2019-end
Vista Equity Partners to buy Mindbody in a $1.9 billion deal
-
Sales rise 71.31% to Rs 12.18 croreNet profit of Vista Pharmaceuticals rose 12.07% to Rs 0.65 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.58 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 71.31% to Rs 12.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 7.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit declined 57.08% to Rs 0.94 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 2.19 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 7.43% to Rs 31.07 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 28.92 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales12.187.11 71 31.0728.92 7 OPM %7.1412.24 -3.9618.46 - PBDT0.500.87 -43 2.514.17 -40 PBT0.160.65 -75 1.152.83 -59 NP0.650.58 12 0.942.19 -57
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU