R R Financial Consultants reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.61 crore in the March 2019 quarter
Vista Pharmaceuticals standalone net profit rises 12.07% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 71.31% to Rs 12.18 crore

Net profit of Vista Pharmaceuticals rose 12.07% to Rs 0.65 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.58 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 71.31% to Rs 12.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 7.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 57.08% to Rs 0.94 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 2.19 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 7.43% to Rs 31.07 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 28.92 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales12.187.11 71 31.0728.92 7 OPM %7.1412.24 -3.9618.46 - PBDT0.500.87 -43 2.514.17 -40 PBT0.160.65 -75 1.152.83 -59 NP0.650.58 12 0.942.19 -57

First Published: Sat, June 01 2019. 16:58 IST

