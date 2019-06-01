Vista Pharmaceuticals standalone net profit rises 12.07% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 71.31% to Rs 12.18 crore

of Pharmaceuticals rose 12.07% to Rs 0.65 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.58 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 71.31% to Rs 12.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 7.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year, declined 57.08% to Rs 0.94 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 2.19 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 7.43% to Rs 31.07 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 28.92 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

12.187.1131.0728.927.1412.243.9618.460.500.872.514.170.160.651.152.830.650.580.942.19

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)