Vistar Amar standalone net profit rises 4600.00% in the March 2020 quarter

Net profit of Vistar Amar rose 4600.00% to Rs 0.47 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 492.17% to Rs 9.83 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.66 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 1457.14% to Rs 1.09 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 201.28% to Rs 21.24 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 7.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

