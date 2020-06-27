Vistar Amar standalone net profit rises 4600.00% in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales rise 492.17% to Rs 9.83 croreNet profit of Vistar Amar rose 4600.00% to Rs 0.47 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 492.17% to Rs 9.83 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.66 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 1457.14% to Rs 1.09 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 201.28% to Rs 21.24 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 7.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales9.831.66 492 21.247.05 201 OPM %6.921.20 -7.671.13 - PBDT0.740.02 3600 1.710.09 1800 PBT0.620.02 3000 1.480.09 1544 NP0.470.01 4600 1.090.07 1457
