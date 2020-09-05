JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Simplex Trading & Agencies reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.51 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Rainbow Foundations standalone net profit declines 50.00% in the June 2020 quarter
Business Standard

Vistar Amar standalone net profit rises 50.00% in the June 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 239.36% to Rs 6.38 crore

Net profit of Vistar Amar rose 50.00% to Rs 0.33 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.22 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 239.36% to Rs 6.38 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1.88 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales6.381.88 239 OPM %8.6215.43 -PBDT0.550.30 83 PBT0.440.30 47 NP0.330.22 50

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, September 05 2020. 08:02 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU