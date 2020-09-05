Vistar Amar standalone net profit rises 50.00% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 239.36% to Rs 6.38 crore

Net profit of Vistar Amar rose 50.00% to Rs 0.33 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.22 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 239.36% to Rs 6.38 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1.88 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.6.381.888.6215.430.550.300.440.300.330.22

