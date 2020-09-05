Vistar Amar standalone net profit rises 50.00% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 239.36% to Rs 6.38 croreNet profit of Vistar Amar rose 50.00% to Rs 0.33 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.22 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 239.36% to Rs 6.38 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1.88 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales6.381.88 239 OPM %8.6215.43 -PBDT0.550.30 83 PBT0.440.30 47 NP0.330.22 50
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU