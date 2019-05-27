Vitesse Agro reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.03 crore in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales reported at Rs 0.27 croreNet Loss of Vitesse Agro reported to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales reported to Rs 0.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs -0.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,no net profit/loss reported in the year ended March 2019 as against net profit of Rs 0.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 39.22% to Rs 0.93 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.53 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales0.27-0.17 LP 0.931.53 -39 OPM %-40.7435.29 --8.60-1.31 - PBDT-0.03-0.06 50 00.02 -100 PBT-0.03-0.06 50 00.02 -100 NP-0.03-0.06 50 00.02 -100
