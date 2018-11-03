Vivid Global Industries standalone net profit rises 12.86% in the September 2018 quarter

-
Sales rise 9.89% to Rs 13.45 croreNet profit of Vivid Global Industries rose 12.86% to Rs 0.79 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 0.70 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. Sales rose 9.89% to Rs 13.45 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 12.24 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2018Sep. 2017% Var.Sales13.4512.24 10 OPM %9.899.72 -PBDT1.271.08 18 PBT1.090.96 14 NP0.790.70 13
