Vivid Global Industries standalone net profit rises 12.86% in the September 2018 quarter

Sales rise 9.89% to Rs 13.45 crore

Net profit of Vivid Global Industries rose 12.86% to Rs 0.79 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 0.70 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. Sales rose 9.89% to Rs 13.45 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 12.24 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2018Sep. 2017% Var.Sales13.4512.24 10 OPM %9.899.72 -PBDT1.271.08 18 PBT1.090.96 14 NP0.790.70 13

First Published: Sat, November 03 2018. 08:18 IST

