Vivo Bio Tech standalone net profit rises 68.00% in the December 2018 quarter

Sales rise 19.47% to Rs 14.42 crore

Net profit of Vivo Bio Tech rose 68.00% to Rs 1.26 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.75 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 19.47% to Rs 14.42 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 12.07 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales14.4212.07 19 OPM %22.4026.26 -PBDT2.582.53 2 PBT1.231.08 14 NP1.260.75 68

First Published: Wed, February 13 2019. 10:46 IST

