VLS Finance consolidated net profit declines 22.31% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 15.30% to Rs 79.01 croreNet profit of VLS Finance declined 22.31% to Rs 62.05 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 79.87 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 15.30% to Rs 79.01 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 93.28 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales79.0193.28 -15 OPM %95.1495.81 -PBDT75.7691.76 -17 PBT74.6891.60 -18 NP62.0579.87 -22
