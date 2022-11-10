VLS Finance consolidated net profit declines 22.31% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 15.30% to Rs 79.01 crore

Net profit of VLS Finance declined 22.31% to Rs 62.05 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 79.87 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 15.30% to Rs 79.01 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 93.28 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.79.0193.2895.1495.8175.7691.7674.6891.6062.0579.87

