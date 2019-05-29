VMS Industries standalone net profit declines 96.67% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 32.52% to Rs 36.90 crore

Net profit of Industries declined 96.67% to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.90 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 32.52% to Rs 36.90 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 54.68 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 40.43% to Rs 1.98 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.41 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 50.60% to Rs 177.50 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 117.86 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

36.9054.68177.50117.86-1.332.190.910.930.211.253.302.580.101.142.832.110.030.901.981.41

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)