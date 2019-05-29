VMS Industries standalone net profit declines 96.67% in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales decline 32.52% to Rs 36.90 croreNet profit of VMS Industries declined 96.67% to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.90 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 32.52% to Rs 36.90 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 54.68 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 40.43% to Rs 1.98 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.41 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 50.60% to Rs 177.50 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 117.86 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales36.9054.68 -33 177.50117.86 51 OPM %-1.332.19 -0.910.93 - PBDT0.211.25 -83 3.302.58 28 PBT0.101.14 -91 2.832.11 34 NP0.030.90 -97 1.981.41 40
