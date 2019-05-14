Vodafone Idea reports consolidated net loss of Rs 4881.90 crore in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 91.79% to Rs 11740.60 crore

Net Loss of reported to Rs 4881.90 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 962.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 91.79% to Rs 11740.60 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 6121.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 14603.90 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 4168.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 31.01% to Rs 37005.60 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 28247.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

11740.606121.5037005.6028247.1015.2123.6410.9321.41-949.20547.40-4491.901909.90-5613.10-1538.00-19027.50-6499.20-4881.90-962.20-14603.90-4168.20

