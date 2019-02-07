Voith Paper Fabrics India standalone net profit rises 18.37% in the December 2018 quarter

-
Sales rise 16.06% to Rs 27.10 croreNet profit of Voith Paper Fabrics India rose 18.37% to Rs 5.80 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 4.90 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 16.06% to Rs 27.10 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 23.35 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales27.1023.35 16 OPM %26.7228.27 -PBDT9.298.73 6 PBT7.917.26 9 NP5.804.90 18
