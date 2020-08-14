JUST IN
Voltamp Transformers standalone net profit rises 14.21% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 61.38% to Rs 72.34 crore

Net profit of Voltamp Transformers rose 14.21% to Rs 19.29 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 16.89 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 61.38% to Rs 72.34 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 187.32 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales72.34187.32 -61 OPM %3.9511.00 -PBDT25.2727.30 -7 PBT23.1025.43 -9 NP19.2916.89 14

Fri, August 14 2020. 17:41 IST

