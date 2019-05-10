Voltas consolidated net profit declines 27.01% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 1.50% to Rs 2051.63 crore

Net profit of declined 27.01% to Rs 141.74 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 194.19 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 1.50% to Rs 2051.63 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 2021.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 11.08% to Rs 513.88 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 577.90 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 11.45% to Rs 7084.59 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 6356.79 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

2051.632021.307084.596356.796.0912.487.9010.42171.53291.62713.16828.65165.60285.55689.18804.30141.74194.19513.88577.90

