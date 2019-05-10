Voltas consolidated net profit declines 27.01% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 1.50% to Rs 2051.63 croreNet profit of Voltas declined 27.01% to Rs 141.74 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 194.19 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 1.50% to Rs 2051.63 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 2021.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit declined 11.08% to Rs 513.88 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 577.90 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 11.45% to Rs 7084.59 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 6356.79 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales2051.632021.30 2 7084.596356.79 11 OPM %6.0912.48 -7.9010.42 - PBDT171.53291.62 -41 713.16828.65 -14 PBT165.60285.55 -42 689.18804.30 -14 NP141.74194.19 -27 513.88577.90 -11
