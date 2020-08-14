Voltas consolidated net profit declines 50.87% in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 51.99% to Rs 1270.76 croreNet profit of Voltas declined 50.87% to Rs 81.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 165.18 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 51.99% to Rs 1270.76 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 2646.67 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales1270.762646.67 -52 OPM %4.3310.20 -PBDT115.75308.75 -63 PBT107.53301.03 -64 NP81.15165.18 -51
