Voltas consolidated net profit declines 50.87% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 51.99% to Rs 1270.76 crore

Net profit of Voltas declined 50.87% to Rs 81.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 165.18 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 51.99% to Rs 1270.76 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 2646.67 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.1270.762646.674.3310.20115.75308.75107.53301.0381.15165.18

