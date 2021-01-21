Voltas Ltd Spurts 3.65%, S&P BSE Consumer Durables index Rises 1.39%

Voltas Ltd has added 18.4% over last one month compared to 8.9% gain in S&P BSE Consumer Durables index and 8.76% rise in the SENSEX

Voltas Ltd rose 3.65% today to trade at Rs 944.45. The S&P BSE Consumer Durables index is up 1.39% to quote at 31457.04. The index is up 8.9 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Orient Electric Ltd increased 2.5% and Crompton Greaves Consumer Electrical Ltd added 2.43% on the day. The S&P BSE Consumer Durables index went up 22.75 % over last one year compared to the 21.7% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Voltas Ltd has added 18.4% over last one month compared to 8.9% gain in S&P BSE Consumer Durables index and 8.76% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 5721 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 44481 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 946.45 on 21 Jan 2021. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 428 on 06 May 2020.

