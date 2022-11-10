VRL Logistics standalone net profit declines 36.42% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 14.83% to Rs 730.75 croreNet profit of VRL Logistics declined 36.42% to Rs 31.46 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 49.48 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 14.83% to Rs 730.75 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 636.37 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales730.75636.37 15 OPM %13.5817.80 -PBDT86.86105.26 -17 PBT43.9665.69 -33 NP31.4649.48 -36
