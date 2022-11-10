VRL Logistics standalone net profit declines 36.42% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 14.83% to Rs 730.75 crore

Net profit of VRL Logistics declined 36.42% to Rs 31.46 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 49.48 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 14.83% to Rs 730.75 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 636.37 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.730.75636.3713.5817.8086.86105.2643.9665.6931.4649.48

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)