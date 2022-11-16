VSF Projects standalone net profit rises 40.00% in the September 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Industrials shares edge higher
Board of JMC Projects (India) approves fund raising up to Rs 200 cr via NCD issue
Action Construction Equipment bags Government contract in Ghana
Action Construction Equipment advances on bagging equipment supply contract from MoD
PSP Projects soars on bagging orders worth Rs 247 crore
-
Sales rise 26.00% to Rs 0.63 croreNet profit of VSF Projects rose 40.00% to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 26.00% to Rs 0.63 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.50 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales0.630.50 26 OPM %19.0520.00 -PBDT0.120.10 20 PBT0.080.05 60 NP0.070.05 40
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU