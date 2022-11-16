VSF Projects standalone net profit rises 40.00% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 26.00% to Rs 0.63 crore

Net profit of VSF Projects rose 40.00% to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 26.00% to Rs 0.63 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.50 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.0.630.5019.0520.000.120.100.080.050.070.05

