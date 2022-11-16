JUST IN
VSF Projects standalone net profit rises 40.00% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 26.00% to Rs 0.63 crore

Net profit of VSF Projects rose 40.00% to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 26.00% to Rs 0.63 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.50 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales0.630.50 26 OPM %19.0520.00 -PBDT0.120.10 20 PBT0.080.05 60 NP0.070.05 40

First Published: Wed, November 16 2022. 08:05 IST

