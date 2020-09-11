JUST IN
W H Brady & Co consolidated net profit rises 50.00% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 52.84% to Rs 8.54 crore

Net profit of W H Brady & Co rose 50.00% to Rs 0.84 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.56 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 52.84% to Rs 8.54 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 18.11 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales8.5418.11 -53 OPM %14.7510.60 -PBDT1.341.59 -16 PBT0.981.14 -14 NP0.840.56 50

