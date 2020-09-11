W H Brady & Co consolidated net profit rises 50.00% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 52.84% to Rs 8.54 crore

Net profit of W H Brady & Co rose 50.00% to Rs 0.84 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.56 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 52.84% to Rs 8.54 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 18.11 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.8.5418.1114.7510.601.341.590.981.140.840.56

