W H Brady & Co standalone net profit declines 24.74% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales reported at Rs 5.65 croreNet profit of W H Brady & Co declined 24.74% to Rs 0.73 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.97 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales remain constant at Rs 5.65 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 and also during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 11.72% to Rs 3.05 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 2.73 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 13.86% to Rs 23.09 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 20.28 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales5.655.65 0 23.0920.28 14 OPM %23.3635.75 -24.7725.59 - PBDT1.251.40 -11 4.794.27 12 PBT0.931.17 -21 3.933.44 14 NP0.730.97 -25 3.052.73 12
