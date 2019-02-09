W H Brady & Co standalone net profit declines 8.33% in the December 2018 quarter

JUST IN
Sales rise 14.07% to Rs 6.08 crore

Net profit of W H Brady & Co declined 8.33% to Rs 0.66 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.72 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 14.07% to Rs 6.08 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 5.33 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales6.085.33 14 OPM %18.4220.45 -PBDT1.081.10 -2 PBT0.840.89 -6 NP0.660.72 -8

