W S Industries (India) reports consolidated net profit of Rs 5.92 crore in the December 2022 quarter

Sales reported at Rs 24.94 croreNet profit of W S Industries (India) reported to Rs 5.92 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 49.23 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales reported to Rs 24.94 crore in the quarter ended December 2022. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales24.940 0 OPM %15.400 -PBDT3.03-1.89 LP PBT2.91-1.90 LP NP5.92-49.23 LP
