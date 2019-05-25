WABCO India standalone net profit declines 32.52% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 17.06% to Rs 620.25 crore

Net profit of declined 32.52% to Rs 52.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 77.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 17.06% to Rs 620.25 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 747.86 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 3.42% to Rs 282.17 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 272.83 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 8.80% to Rs 2650.65 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 2436.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

620.25747.862650.652436.2013.7615.0015.4616.3698.58130.98482.35443.5377.90114.95410.91381.7952.1077.21282.17272.83

