WABCO India standalone net profit declines 32.52% in the March 2019 quarter

-
ALSO READ
WABCO India standalone net profit declines 6.29% in the December 2018 quarter
WABCO India spurts as German auto-parts maker to acquire WABCO Holdings Inc
GSS Infotech consolidated net profit rises 21.47% in the December 2018 quarter
3i Infotech consolidated net profit rises 51.56% in the March 2019 quarter
Larsen & Toubro Infotech consolidated net profit rises 32.83% in the December 2018 quarter
-
Sales decline 17.06% to Rs 620.25 croreNet profit of WABCO India declined 32.52% to Rs 52.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 77.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 17.06% to Rs 620.25 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 747.86 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 3.42% to Rs 282.17 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 272.83 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 8.80% to Rs 2650.65 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 2436.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales620.25747.86 -17 2650.652436.20 9 OPM %13.7615.00 -15.4616.36 - PBDT98.58130.98 -25 482.35443.53 9 PBT77.90114.95 -32 410.91381.79 8 NP52.1077.21 -33 282.17272.83 3
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU