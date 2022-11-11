Wagend Infra Venture standalone net profit declines 33.33% in the September 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Board of Sanmit Infra approves sub-division of 10-for-1
Excel Realty N Infra to enter renewable power segment through Joint Venture
Shri Keshav Cements & Infra reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.17 crore in the September 2022 quarter
HEC Infra Projects standalone net profit rises 91.67% in the September 2022 quarter
IFCI Venture Capital Funds reports standalone net loss of Rs 3.64 crore in the March 2022 quarter
-
Reported sales nilNet profit of Wagend Infra Venture declined 33.33% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended September 2022 and during the previous quarter ended September 2021.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU