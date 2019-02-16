Wagend Infra Venture standalone net profit declines 80.00% in the December 2018 quarter

-
-
Reported sales nilNet profit of Wagend Infra Venture declined 80.00% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales00.01 -100 OPM %0-300.00 -PBDT0.010.05 -80 PBT0.010.05 -80 NP0.010.05 -80
