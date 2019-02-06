JUST IN
Walchand Peoplefirst standalone net profit declines 2.70% in the December 2018 quarter

Sales rise 11.98% to Rs 6.45 crore

Net profit of Walchand Peoplefirst declined 2.70% to Rs 0.36 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.37 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 11.98% to Rs 6.45 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 5.76 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales6.455.76 12 OPM %1.092.43 -PBDT0.430.53 -19 PBT0.330.41 -20 NP0.360.37 -3

First Published: Wed, February 06 2019. 14:49 IST

