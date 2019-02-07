JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

New India Assurance Company reports standalone net loss of Rs 113.52 crore in the December 2018 quarter
Business Standard

Walchandnagar Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.96 crore in the December 2018 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 18.25% to Rs 95.08 crore

Net profit of Walchandnagar Industries reported to Rs 1.96 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net loss of Rs 6.56 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 18.25% to Rs 95.08 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 116.31 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales95.08116.31 -18 OPM %26.2717.32 -PBDT8.851.65 436 PBT1.96-6.56 LP NP1.96-6.56 LP

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, February 07 2019. 16:07 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements