Walchandnagar Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.96 crore in the December 2018 quarter

Sales decline 18.25% to Rs 95.08 croreNet profit of Walchandnagar Industries reported to Rs 1.96 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net loss of Rs 6.56 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 18.25% to Rs 95.08 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 116.31 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales95.08116.31 -18 OPM %26.2717.32 -PBDT8.851.65 436 PBT1.96-6.56 LP NP1.96-6.56 LP
