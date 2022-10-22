Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility standalone net profit rises 54.32% in the September 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 90.72% to Rs 63.89 croreNet profit of Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility rose 54.32% to Rs 2.50 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.62 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 90.72% to Rs 63.89 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 33.50 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales63.8933.50 91 OPM %7.048.30 -PBDT4.422.80 58 PBT3.372.35 43 NP2.501.62 54
