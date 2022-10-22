Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility standalone net profit rises 54.32% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 90.72% to Rs 63.89 crore

Net profit of Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility rose 54.32% to Rs 2.50 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.62 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 90.72% to Rs 63.89 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 33.50 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.63.8933.507.048.304.422.803.372.352.501.62

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)