Warren Tea consolidated net profit declines 6.67% in the September 2022 quarter

Net profit of Warren Tea declined 6.67% to Rs 3.78 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 4.05 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 41.62% to Rs 24.21 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 41.47 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.24.2141.4718.2616.134.174.873.734.363.784.05

