JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Saianand Commercial reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.65 crore in the September 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Warren Tea consolidated net profit declines 6.67% in the September 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 41.62% to Rs 24.21 crore

Net profit of Warren Tea declined 6.67% to Rs 3.78 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 4.05 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 41.62% to Rs 24.21 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 41.47 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales24.2141.47 -42 OPM %18.2616.13 -PBDT4.174.87 -14 PBT3.734.36 -14 NP3.784.05 -7

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Fri, November 11 2022. 08:32 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU