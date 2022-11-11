Warren Tea consolidated net profit declines 6.67% in the September 2022 quarter

-
Sales decline 41.62% to Rs 24.21 croreNet profit of Warren Tea declined 6.67% to Rs 3.78 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 4.05 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 41.62% to Rs 24.21 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 41.47 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales24.2141.47 -42 OPM %18.2616.13 -PBDT4.174.87 -14 PBT3.734.36 -14 NP3.784.05 -7
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
