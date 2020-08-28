Waterbase standalone net profit declines 56.89% in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 47.41% to Rs 62.85 croreNet profit of Waterbase declined 56.89% to Rs 4.91 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 11.39 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 47.41% to Rs 62.85 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 119.50 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales62.85119.50 -47 OPM %14.2116.54 -PBDT8.3919.49 -57 PBT6.6117.57 -62 NP4.9111.39 -57
