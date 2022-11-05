Wealth First Portfolio Managers consolidated net profit rises 64.94% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 60.21% to Rs 12.16 croreNet profit of Wealth First Portfolio Managers rose 64.94% to Rs 6.68 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 4.05 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 60.21% to Rs 12.16 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 7.59 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales12.167.59 60 OPM %74.4272.07 -PBDT9.055.46 66 PBT8.925.41 65 NP6.684.05 65
