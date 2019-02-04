Weizmann Forex standalone net profit declines 94.94% in the December 2018 quarter

JUST IN
Aban Offshore reports consolidated net loss of Rs 446.23 crore in the December 2018 quarter
Sales rise 20.34% to Rs 2199.06 crore

Net profit of Weizmann Forex declined 94.94% to Rs 0.57 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 11.27 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 20.34% to Rs 2199.06 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 1827.34 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales2199.061827.34 20 OPM %0.041.04 -PBDT0.9018.37 -95 PBT0.1117.26 -99 NP0.5711.27 -95

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
