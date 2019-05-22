Welcast Steels standalone net profit rises 343.75% in the March 2019 quarter

JUST IN
Business Standard

Sales rise 3.67% to Rs 68.31 crore

Net profit of Welcast Steels rose 343.75% to Rs 0.71 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 3.67% to Rs 68.31 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 65.89 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. ParticularsQuarter EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales68.3165.89 4 OPM %1.270.90 -PBDT1.100.67 64 PBT0.840.44 91 NP0.710.16 344

First Published: Wed, May 22 2019. 17:21 IST

