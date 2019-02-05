JUST IN
Welcast Steels standalone net profit rises 566.67% in the December 2018 quarter

Sales rise 9.98% to Rs 62.13 crore

Net profit of Welcast Steels rose 566.67% to Rs 0.40 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 9.98% to Rs 62.13 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 56.49 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales62.1356.49 10 OPM %1.75-0.19 -PBDT1.02-0.08 LP PBT0.79-0.32 LP NP0.400.06 567

First Published: Tue, February 05 2019. 15:27 IST

