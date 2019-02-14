Wellness Noni standalone net profit rises 1566.67% in the December 2018 quarter

-
Sales rise 395.45% to Rs 3.27 croreNet profit of Wellness Noni rose 1566.67% to Rs 0.50 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 395.45% to Rs 3.27 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.66 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales3.270.66 395 OPM %22.324.55 -PBDT0.730.03 2333 PBT0.730.03 2333 NP0.500.03 1567
