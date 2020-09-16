Wellness Noni standalone net profit rises 750.00% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 47.56% to Rs 0.86 crore

Net profit of Wellness Noni rose 750.00% to Rs 0.51 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 47.56% to Rs 0.86 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.64 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 23.21% to Rs 0.43 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.56 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 21.73% to Rs 6.88 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 8.79 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

0.861.646.888.7954.654.889.168.870.470.080.630.780.460.060.590.760.510.060.430.56

