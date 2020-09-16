Wellness Noni standalone net profit rises 750.00% in the March 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Piramal Enterprises consolidated net profit rises 10.36% in the June 2020 quarter
Piramal Enterprises reports standalone net profit of Rs 22.54 crore in the June 2020 quarter
Alufluoride standalone net profit declines 47.66% in the June 2020 quarter
Saksoft standalone net profit declines 34.21% in the June 2020 quarter
Emami standalone net profit declines 18.62% in the June 2020 quarter
-
Sales decline 47.56% to Rs 0.86 croreNet profit of Wellness Noni rose 750.00% to Rs 0.51 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 47.56% to Rs 0.86 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.64 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 23.21% to Rs 0.43 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.56 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 21.73% to Rs 6.88 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 8.79 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales0.861.64 -48 6.888.79 -22 OPM %54.654.88 -9.168.87 - PBDT0.470.08 488 0.630.78 -19 PBT0.460.06 667 0.590.76 -22 NP0.510.06 750 0.430.56 -23
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU