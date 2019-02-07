JUST IN
Welspun Corp consolidated net profit declines 54.69% in the December 2018 quarter

Sales rise 13.41% to Rs 2528.85 crore

Net profit of Welspun Corp declined 54.69% to Rs 30.08 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 66.39 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 13.41% to Rs 2528.85 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 2229.91 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales2528.852229.91 13 OPM %6.325.62 -PBDT152.41107.47 42 PBT58.0412.56 362 NP30.0866.39 -55

First Published: Thu, February 07 2019. 15:54 IST

