Welspun Corp Ltd soars 1.53%, rises for third straight session

Welspun Corp Ltd is quoting at Rs 182.35, up 1.53% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 51.9% in last one year as compared to a 27.28% gain in NIFTY and a 81.75% gain in the Nifty Metal index.

Welspun Corp Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 182.35, up 1.53% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.43% on the day, quoting at 17354.6. The Sensex is at 58048.43, up 1.35%. Welspun Corp Ltd has added around 1.25% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Welspun Corp Ltd is a constituent, has added around 2.06% in last one month and is currently quoting at 5445.9, up 2.7% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 5.97 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 18.12 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 11.19 based on TTM earnings ending September 21.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)