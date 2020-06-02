Welspun Corp Ltd soars 4.93%, up for fifth straight session

Welspun Corp Ltd is quoting at Rs 66, up 4.93% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 53.77% in last one year as compared to a 17.64% drop in NIFTY and a 34.03% drop in the Nifty Metal.

Welspun Corp Ltd gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 66, up 4.93% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.33% on the day, quoting at 9956.7. The Sensex is at 33757.23, up 1.36%. Welspun Corp Ltd has risen around 6.62% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Welspun Corp Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 13.6% in last one month and is currently quoting at 1952.5, down 0.29% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 2.04 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 7.26 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 0 based on TTM earnings ending December 19.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)