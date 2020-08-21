Welspun Corp Ltd stays supported

Welspun Corp Ltd is quoting at Rs 116.6, up 0.56% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 5.57% in last one year as compared to a 6.11% jump in NIFTY and a 15.78% jump in the Nifty Metal.

Welspun Corp Ltd is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 116.6, up 0.56% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.76% on the day, quoting at 11397.8. The Sensex is at 38505.8, up 0.75%. Welspun Corp Ltd has gained around 42.98% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Welspun Corp Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 20.69% in last one month and is currently quoting at 2538.9, up 0.49% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 2.71 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 15.74 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 4.54 based on TTM earnings ending June 20.

